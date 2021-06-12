Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $299,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,759,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of GSUS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,605. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.83.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.