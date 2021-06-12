Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $299,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,759,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of GSUS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,605. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.83.

