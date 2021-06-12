Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 449,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Yandex worth $271,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cartica Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 627,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth about $3,169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 11.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

