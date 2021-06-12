Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 10.71% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $249,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.96. 138,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,770. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

