Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $259.75 Million Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,354,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,748,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 11.56% of ON24 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $970,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $29,779,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $4,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $630,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 191,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,018. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

