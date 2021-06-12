SNS Financial Group LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.