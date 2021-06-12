SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Position Lowered by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 89,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.56. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

