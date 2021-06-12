Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,086,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,997 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $395,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. 1,105,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,687. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

