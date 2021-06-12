Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.38. The stock had a trading volume of 307,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

