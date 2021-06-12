Frazier Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Scholar Rock comprises about 0.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Scholar Rock worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.64. 205,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.28. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

