Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 157,015 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,015 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 2.22% of The Aaron’s worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 161,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,309. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

