China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) Short Interest Down 94.6% in May

China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the May 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHME remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 10,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. China Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About China Medicine

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds.

