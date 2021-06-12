Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Declines By 80.0%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,026,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYRG stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,374,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,744,633. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

