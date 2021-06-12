China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the May 13th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,069,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNCT stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 795,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. China Teletech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

