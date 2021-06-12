$186.71 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $186.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.92 million and the highest is $187.50 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $183.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $850.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. 256,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,130. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.48, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.81. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

