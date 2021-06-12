Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £326.04 ($425.97). Insiders acquired a total of 27,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,339 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:AGR traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The company had a trading volume of 4,813,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,186. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.27. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

