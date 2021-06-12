4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

In related news, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75). Also, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).

LON:FOUR traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,795 ($36.52). 7,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,552. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,194 ($41.73). The company has a market cap of £785.00 million and a P/E ratio of 358.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.