Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 141,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

