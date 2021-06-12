Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LNEGY remained flat at $$37.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.90. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $38.90.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

