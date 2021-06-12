Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 5.85% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $224,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 3,533,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,408. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

