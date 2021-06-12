DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Hits $687.32 on Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00158910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00197360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.01155025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,777.13 or 1.00954390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFSOCIALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.