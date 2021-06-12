IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Cap Tops $782,030.37

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $782,030.37 and approximately $26,263.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.00798012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.68 or 0.08359962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00086783 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

