COVER Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $13.58 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $13.58 million and $1.14 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol coin can now be purchased for $214.63 or 0.00605621 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.00798012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.68 or 0.08359962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00086783 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,510 coins and its circulating supply is 63,251 coins. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

