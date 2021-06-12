Brokerages Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,951. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,312,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

