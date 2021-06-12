20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $518,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,693,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $129,703,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $52.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.