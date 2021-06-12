Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Lowered by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.39 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

