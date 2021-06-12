TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $896,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

