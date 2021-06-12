TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10,770.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK opened at $116.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.