TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.19. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

