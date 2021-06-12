Reviewing Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) & Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerner $5.51 billion 4.45 $780.09 million $2.45 33.17

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Cerner 14.69% 17.45% 10.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eviation Aircraft and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 2 2 9 0 2.54

Cerner has a consensus target price of $82.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%.

Risk & Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerner beats Eviation Aircraft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

