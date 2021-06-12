Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 74,866 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 74,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $39,055,000. Netflix comprises approximately 3.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.77. 3,123,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.45 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

