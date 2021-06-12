Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 47,287 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47,287 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 3.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $173,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.77. 3,123,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.45 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

