Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $429,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

IWO traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.07. The stock had a trading volume of 290,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,373. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.33 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

