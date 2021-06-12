JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $769,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

