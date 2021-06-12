MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMEG opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Omega Alpha SPAC has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

