Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $34.31 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2,149.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $34,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.87 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.74, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

