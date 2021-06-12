South State CORP. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 325,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

NYSE F opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

