Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $349.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.