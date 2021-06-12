Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $61.80 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.