Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,188,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $55.06 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

