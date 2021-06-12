6,333 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,902,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,521,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

