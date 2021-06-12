Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 787,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 163,758 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

