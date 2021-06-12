Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,640 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.