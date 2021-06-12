Nishkama Capital LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Nishkama Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 77.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,711 shares during the period. Kraton accounts for 2.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kraton during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 104,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

