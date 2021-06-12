Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

PANDY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 3,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

