Biechele Royce Advisors Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 4.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. 18,119,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,317,564. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

