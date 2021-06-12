Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 648.2% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY remained flat at $$14.70 during trading on Friday. 29,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.5403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

