Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 206,633 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,633 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.35% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $99,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,878. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.72.

