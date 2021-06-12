Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.21. 1,373,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

