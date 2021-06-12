Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $642.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,596. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $274.51 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

