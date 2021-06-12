USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 42,200 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 1.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of JD.com worth $123,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,387,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

